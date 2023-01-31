Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RUN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.28.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 2.1 %

RUN traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,932,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunrun by 77.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $17,270,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.