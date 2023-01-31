Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

