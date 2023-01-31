Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.