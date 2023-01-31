Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.