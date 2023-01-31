Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.