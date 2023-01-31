Substratum Market Cap Hits $373,555.98 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $373,555.98 and approximately $6.60 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030286 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00216109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00098013 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

