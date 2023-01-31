Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $261.66 or 0.01143241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $270,347.50 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 266.14718623 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $378,350.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

