STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0397 on Top Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $73.18 million and $5.88 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00216319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04113696 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $3,954,889.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

