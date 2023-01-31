StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

