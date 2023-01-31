StockNews.com Downgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Sell

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.84. 71,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $351.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

See Also

