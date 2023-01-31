StockNews.com Downgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EVC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $535.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.07. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.80.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

