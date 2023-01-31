StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

