StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CRBP stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
