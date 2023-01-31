STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

NYSE:STM opened at $46.93 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

