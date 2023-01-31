STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at €43.58 ($47.36) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.38. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a one year high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

