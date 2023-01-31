Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$1.45

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$6.22.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

