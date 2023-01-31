Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $21.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.
Comstock Resources Stock Performance
Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 477,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8,852.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 226,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
