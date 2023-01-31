Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $21.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 477,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8,852.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 226,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

