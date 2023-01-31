Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Short Interest Update

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,290,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 19,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. 4,081,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. Stem has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,401,254.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,437. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

