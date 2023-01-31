Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Steel Partners stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

