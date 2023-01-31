STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Lowered by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

