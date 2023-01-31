Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 533,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 1,065,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,944. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in Sprinklr by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

