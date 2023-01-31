Spire (SR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.97 million. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SR opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Spire has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,904,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 68.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,820,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.