Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NYSE SPB traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $64.75. 174,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.56). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.19 million. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

