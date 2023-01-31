SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SSB. Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $76.39. 358,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,154. SouthState has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SouthState by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SouthState by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

