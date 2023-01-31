Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $127.68 million and approximately $3.05 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00215874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002848 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00608042 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $55.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

