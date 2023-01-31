Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $127.68 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $127.68 million and $0.06 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00215609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00608008 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

