Sourceless Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $127.69 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $127.69 million and approximately $42.25 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00216283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00608008 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

