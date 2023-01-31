Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Short Interest Update

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 865,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SON traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 267,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

