Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance
Shares of SKG stock opened at GBX 3,394 ($41.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,084.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,184.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,983.43. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,415 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,150 ($51.25).
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Featured Stories
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.