Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKG stock opened at GBX 3,394 ($41.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,084.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,184.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,983.43. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,415 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,150 ($51.25).

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

