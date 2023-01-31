Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) PT Raised to GBX 1,845

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,750 ($21.61) to GBX 1,845 ($22.79) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,756 ($21.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,631.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,568.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 58,533.33. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($16.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,761.50 ($21.75).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 3,102 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($19.75) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($61,258.47).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.