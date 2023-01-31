Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $54.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,654 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Silgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after buying an additional 164,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 161,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

