Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 625,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

