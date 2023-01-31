Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €94.00 ($102.17) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €145.00 ($157.61) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $83.59.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.6706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.89%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

