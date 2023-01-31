Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

About Sibanye Stillwater

Shares of SBSW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,850. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

