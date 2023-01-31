Short Interest in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expands By 20.9%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $65.97. 875,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $155.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 385,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

