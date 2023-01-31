Short Interest in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Grows By 18.1%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average of $125.00. Progressive has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $136.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several analysts have commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

