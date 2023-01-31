Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Expands By 10.5%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,264.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $7.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $12.10.
