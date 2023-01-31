Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Expands By 10.5%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,264.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $7.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

