Short Interest in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Rises By 18.5%

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGST remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 134,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,237. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 745,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,083,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $149,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.