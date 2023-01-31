Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Rises By 17.3%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance
UTG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 226,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,951. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $35.43.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
