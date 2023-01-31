Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Rises By 21.7%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,387.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after acquiring an additional 147,616 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.3 %

NewMarket stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,459. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $351.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewMarket Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

