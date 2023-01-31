Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Rises By 16.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Natura &Co Price Performance

NTCO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,443. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. On average, analysts expect that Natura &Co will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natura &Co by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Natura &Co by 43.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 407.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 186,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.