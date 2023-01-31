Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Decreases By 15.9%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of MITQ traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.17. 308,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,301. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%.

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.