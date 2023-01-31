Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Increases By 21.8%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE CXE remained flat at $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 34,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,232. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
