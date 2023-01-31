Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Decreases By 5.9%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in LivePerson by 12,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Trading Down 4.6 %

LivePerson stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 785,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,807. The stock has a market cap of $911.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $30.01.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

