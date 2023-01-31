Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Grows By 6.5%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,480,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 13,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 883,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,976,000 after acquiring an additional 540,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.