Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Expands By 7.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Featured Stories

