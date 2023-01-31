Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Declines By 12.2%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 369,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,762. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,253,183.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,900 shares of company stock worth $25,840,203. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

