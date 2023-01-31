Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Declines By 7.4%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,450,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 26,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of IBN stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.24. 7,999,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,714,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 27.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,346,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,876,000 after buying an additional 6,116,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 139.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,455,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,173,000 after purchasing an additional 236,739 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth about $245,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 63.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,597,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

