Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Declines By 7.4%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,450,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 26,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
ICICI Bank Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IBN stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.24. 7,999,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,714,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $23.75.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
