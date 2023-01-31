Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Decreases By 10.7%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 766,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBK traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 229,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $735.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.