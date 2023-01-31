Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Increases By 18.7%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.
In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,598 shares of company stock valued at $42,194. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 678,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,020. The stock has a market cap of $737.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.17. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
