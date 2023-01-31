Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Increases By 18.7%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,598 shares of company stock valued at $42,194. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 678,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,020. The stock has a market cap of $737.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.17. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.