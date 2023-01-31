Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Drops By 12.3%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,619,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 14,387,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63,097.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GPFOF opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$2.25.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
