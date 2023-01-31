Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Drops By 12.3%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,619,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 14,387,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63,097.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GPFOF opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$2.25.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

